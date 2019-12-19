CENTER HARBOR — Belknap Woods, a recreational parcel abutting Squam Lake, was substantially expanded to nearly 130 acres through the gift of an abutting parcel of land by the Mattson family of Center Harbor.
The property encompasses designated prime wetlands and critical wildlife habitat, including beaver ponds and heron nesting sites.
For more than 30 years, Belknap Woods has been a favorite place for outdoor recreation, nature observation and enjoyment for people in Center Harbor and surrounding communities. Owned by the Squam Lakes Association, with a conservation easement held by the Squam Lakes Conservation Society, the forested property provides a network of trails for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. It also provides an opportunity for carry-in boat access for canoes and kayaks to Dog Cove on Squam Lake.
The expansion enhances the role that Belknap Woods plays in protecting water quality.
The Lakes Region Conservation Trust partnered with the Squam Lakes Association, Squam Lakes Conservation Society, and the Mattsons to create the easement. The Squam Lakes Association is now the owner of the former Mattson land, the Squam Lakes Conservation Society's easement has been expanded to encompass the land, and the Lakes Region Conservation Trust holds a backup interest in the conservation easement on the entirety of Belknap Woods. The organizations will work together in maintaining the property in the Squam Watershed.
