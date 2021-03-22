LACONIA — Belknap Tire recently donated four new studded tires to the Merrill Fay Arena. Service Manager Casey Haddock and the Bryar family provided the tires from Zamboni at the facility.
According to Haddock, the donation was his company’s “thank-you to the ice arena for providing such a positive environment in the community.” In addition, Haddock stated, “After getting a call from arena Manager Will Fay, I found out they were in need of our help and this was a great way to support the arena. It was our privilege, and I would encourage fellow business people in our area to find ways to give back to our community and to support similar projects at the arena.”
The Zamboni tires are part of an overall capital campaign project that has been underway since the arena’s inception. Fay added the campaign is always in need of financial donations, pledges, and sponsorships as well as donations of materials for improvements and volunteers willing to give their time.
“There are always ways people can help,” Fay added. “The utility bills here are astronomical to say the least,” added Fay, who also pointed out that the refrigeration equipment at the rink is now almost 25 years old and in constant need of upgrades. We always have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I am confident we will continue get things done. Just as we did when we built the arena, we will continue to work hard to keep our community involved, are we continuing to reach out to community leaders, banks, and grant programs to help us accomplish our goals.”
Contributions can be made in cash, corporate sponsorship, grant money or matching funds. Labor, pledges and estate planning is also encouraged. Financial commitments will be made public, but should donors choose to remain anonymous, those wishes would be honored. For more information, or to help, contact manager Will Fay at 603-528-0789 or info@merrillfayarena.com.
