TILTON — Belknap Subaru presented a $750 check to Ginny Timmons after running a weeklong promotion in support of the Timmons Team, an organization working to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
The team sponsored a 5K run that started at Surette Battery Park on May 19 as a way of providing funding for Alzheimer’s research at Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Center.
Speaking of Belknap Subaru’s support, Ginny Timmons said, “Every year they find ways to help the team raise money.” This year it was through a “Help Ginny week” with donations made for each transaction in that took place during the week.
Mark Mallahan, general sales manager of Belknap Subaru, said, “This is a personal fight for me and so many of our customers, and employees whose familyies have been touched by this horrible disease. We wish to help Ginny, and support her efforts to find new treatments, and one day, eliminate Alzheimer’s.”
