GILFORD — The Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association will offer a pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 6, from 8 to 11 a.m., honoring its late director, Melanie Himmer.
Himmer was an active director, focused on giving women the opportunity to learn outdoor survival, hunting and fishing skills, as taught by New Hampshire Fish & Game through the BOW, or Becoming An Outdoor Woman, program.
Pancake flavors will be blueberry, plain, or chocolate chip. Bacon, sausage, orange juice, and coffee with real New Hampshire maple syrup will also be served, for $10, all you can eat. Because of incorrect information provided, an earlier announcement contained the wrong price.
All proceeds benefit the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Charitable Fund in Melanie Himmer’s name.
