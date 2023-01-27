Comedian Kenny Rogerson along with Ryan Gartley and Chris Cameron will perform at the Belknap Sportsman's Club in Gilford on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit birdease.com/BCSCComedy. Tickets may be available at the door if not sold out. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — Stand-up comedy is returning to the Lakes Region on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. at the Belknap County Sportsman’s Club.
The show stars national act Kenny Rogerson, along with Ryan Gartley and opener Chris Cameron.
“We are seriously considering making comedy a regular or at least a semi-regular event here. The money raised at the show will go toward our programs and scholarships we award to deserving students,” said Mike Normandin, BCSC president.
Rogerson is frequently referred to as “the funniest man you’ve never heard of.” His combined wit and sarcasm has led him to the nation’s top clubs as well as appearances on late-night talk shows including David Letterman and Conan O’Brien, as well as appearances on Comedy Central, Showtime’s “A Pair of Jokers,” Evening at the Improv, and MTV.
Gartley has spent 25 years on the Boston comedy scene and has played Las Vegas, New York and virtually every major club in the six-state area. He has been a semifinalist in both the Boston and the Portland comedy festivals, and has opened for Jeff Dunham, Steven Wright and Lenny Clarke.
Cameron performs at comedy spots including the Tupleo, TCAN in Natick, and the Firehouse in Newburyport.
For tickets, visit birdease.com/BCSCComedy. Tickets will also be available at the door if not sold out. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.
The Belknap Sportsman's Club is at 182 Lily Pond Road.
