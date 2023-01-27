Comedy trio

Comedian Kenny Rogerson along with Ryan Gartley and Chris Cameron will perform at the Belknap Sportsman's Club in Gilford on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit birdease.com/BCSCComedy. Tickets may be available at the door if not sold out. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Stand-up comedy is returning to the Lakes Region on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. at the Belknap County Sportsman’s Club.

The show stars national act Kenny Rogerson, along with Ryan Gartley and opener Chris Cameron.

