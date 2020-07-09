NEEDHAM, Mass. — More than 10,000 bikers, including five from Belknap County, will virtually take part in the reimagined 2020 Pan-Mass Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 1. The event's goal is to raise funds for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
William Wilcox of Gilford, Debbie Lurvey of Laconia, Teri Carman and David Hamblet of Meredith, and Michelle Dow of Sanbornton are registered to take part in the event. The traditional ride, which typically includes 12 routes spanning 25 to 192 miles the first weekend of August, will be transformed into a virtual experience on Saturday, Aug. 1, following a televised opening ceremonies broadcast on Friday, July 31. PMC 2020 Reimagined will remotely bring together thousands of riders, volunteers, donors and supporters from around the globe. Many participate to honor a family member or friend who battled cancer, while more than 940 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves.
“As we prepare for PMC 2020 Reimagined, we are grateful for the continued support from our growing community,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “It is thanks to the unwavering passion and commitment of our riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors that the PMC can continue to make tangible impact on advancements in cancer research and treatment, even through this difficult time. We look forward to having old and new participants join us on Aug. 1.”
PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation. To make a financial contribution or become a virtual rider, visit pmc.org or call 800-WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2020 #PMCReimagined on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
