LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will hold its second annual Riverside Duck Derby and Great Pumpkin Cook-Off on Saturday, Oct. 13, during the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, which takes place in downtown Laconia.
Duck Derby headquarters will be located on Peter Karagianis Way, in front of the Belknap Mill (look for the very large duck). Tickets will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on the day of the race, but they are available beforehand at the Belknap Mill and at Northway Bank in Laconia.
The derby begins at 4:15 p.m. from the Avery Dam. Ducks will race along the Winnipesaukee River to the Lowes Home Improvement finish line, located at the boat launch.
The Great Pumpkin Cook-Off will trun from 2 to 4 p.m. in Riverside Rotary Park. Several local restaurants will serve creative pumpkin treats to compete for bragging rights and winners’ awards in the categories of Savory, Sweet and Kids' Choice.
The entry fee is $5, and the participants get the opportunity to taste each restaurant’s far, and to vote for their favorite.
The teen rock band Crescendos Gate will perform on the Rotary bandstand from noon to 4 p.m. Based in both Merrimack and Hampstead, members Ella Burroughs, Joey Peavey, Lindy Snell, and Jake Young bring a combined talent and love of rock to the stage, playing covers and originals. They love to rock, perform, and have fun.
