LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Society invites the community to the 2020 annual membership meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8:30-10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Riverside Gallery on the first floor of the Belknap Mill.
At 8 a.m. there will be a hard hat tour of the third floor Rose Chertok Gallery, currently undergoing renovation.
The annual meeting will review affairs of the society, elect directors and conduct any other business. An agenda for the meeting will be emailed to all members and posted online, available by visiting belknapmill.org. All current members are eligible to vote at the meeting or by proxy. To become a member, visit belknapmill.org/html/membership.html.
To request a hard copy of the agenda, contact Tara Shore, program and operations manager, at 603-524-8813.
The annual meeting of the Belknap Mill Society is open to the public. A continental breakfast will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.