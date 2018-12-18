LACONIA — The Belknap Mill has installed its new sign, supported by two New Hampshire granite posts and repurposed from the old sign.
Kelley at The Sign Shop in Tilton incorporated the mill's heritage and the sign compliments the design of the Busiel Mill’s sign, located next door at One Mill Plaza. Both mills were rescued from demolition during urban renewal by community citizens. Today, both mills stand against the community landscape alongside the Winnipesaukee River, serving as a reminder of Laconia’s rich history and commitment to a vibrant future.
Donors who helped to make the new sign possible include Friends at One Mill Plaza; Matthew J. Lahey, Attorney at Law; Mitchell Municipal Group; Byron Rooks, Northeast Planning Associates; and Dr. Derek and Jennifer Guarino, Eye Logic, LLC. Wes Anderson, director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Laconia and his team also assisted. Longtime Belknap Mill volunteer Peter Ellis also was credited for helping with the project.
To learn more about the Belknap Mill Society, visit www.belknapmill.org, or email operations@belknapmill.org.
