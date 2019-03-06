LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will present Lynn Wheatley, certified quilt instructor and longarm quilter, on Wednesday, March 13 at the Beane Conference Center.
Wheatley has been quilting since the 1980s, and in 2009 started her own part-time business. In 2014 she became a Studio 180 Design Certified Instructor, and in March of 2016 she went into business full-time. She will share her experience with quilt design, piecing techniques, and using tools for quilt construction. Wheatley works through every step of the process to help students learn new skills and techniques. She is known for her organized approach in the classroom.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for guests and nonmembers. Due to limited seating, reservations are requested. To register, or for more information, contact Ann Rampulla at rampulla@usa.net or 603-387-9063.
