LACONIA — On July 10, starting at 4 p.m., Belknap Mill Quilters Guild members will sit and sew for the 2020 raffle quilt during their monthly meeting. Members may bring a brown bag lunch, and after the sewing session there will be an ice cream social hosted by the Hospitality Committee.
On Edge Mobil Sharpening will be available outside the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, during the meeting from 4-7:30 p.m. Alan Baxter will sharpen scissors, knives, and gardening tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.