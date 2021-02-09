LACONIA — After walking past the large quilt hanging on the 3rd floor of the Belknap Mill for three years, Tara Shore, program and operations manager, wanted to learn more about it. The small plaque on the plexiglass stated, The Mill Quilt, Handmade and Donated by the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, 1982.
Wondering where the Quilters Guild was now, Tara and Karen Prior, executive eirector, attended a board meeting of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild in 2018. After the meeting, Tara and Karen asked the Guild to return home, to the Belknap Mill.
Deb Wyman, president of the Guild shares, “The BMQG Board of Directors voted in December 2020 to hold all meetings, ‘Sit and Sews’ and a variety of events and programs at the Mill. The Board was so excited to make this move ‘back home,’ as the Mill was the first meeting place for the Guild and, in fact, is the root of the Guild’s name. The Guild has grown from 20 to 108 members since 1978, which was the reason for the eventual move from the Mill. Now that it has been restored so beautifully, the full membership can once again meet in this space, and the Board feels very welcome, happy, and pleased to be able to meet where we began!”
The Guild’s Annual Quilt show was canceled in 2020, due to COVID but the Quilters Guild pressed forward and created an incredible community event, the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild Mysterious Quilt Journey. The Journey showcased 30 quilts in downtown business windows and inside shops, safely taking participants on a visual journey in downtown Laconia. The Journey and the annual Quilt Show will return as one large event in 2021.
As a nonprofit, funds generated by the Guild are used to fulfill their educational and charitable mission. The Guild’s service to their community reaches all corners of New Hampshire through teaching workshops, classes, and demonstrations to their members and the general public and providing comfort quilts to several organizations.
Beginning quilting workshops, made possible by a grant from the NH State Council on the Arts, began at the Belknap Mill on Feb. 6. The Mill and the Guild worked to ensure a COVID safe environment for all participants. Katie Haddock, class mentor, and Community Outreach Chair for the Guild spent Saturday with the workshop participants, "The Mill is a perfect location to hold these workshops! It provides plenty of space to socially distance, and still be together in one classroom. We have one Belknap Mill Quilters Guild member per student to cut down on the need for an instructor moving from student to student during the class. This one-on-one mentoring by Guild members is a positive side effect to the COVID protocols. Regardless of the individual student's skill level, the Guild mentor can meet them where they are, and move them along at whatever speed works best."
Program opportunities like the quilting classes and community events like the Quilt Journey, will continue as the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild settles into being back home.
