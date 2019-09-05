GILFORD — Members of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild met with members of the Thompson Ames Historical Society at the society's historic Rowe House to refresh and refold their collection of antique quilts. Quilts are from the William and Avis Smart Family, the David and Dot Pangburn Family and the estate of Arthur Tilton.
Several quilts have been on display at the three historic houses managed by the society, and the remainder of the quilts have been stored in chests and bureaus. The quilts were unpacked and hung on the fence at the Rowe House, first revealing one side for an hour and then reversed to the other side. It was a pleasant sight, with work of past Gilford residents on display. A light breeze and the partly sunny day did the job of refreshing and removing the dust gently. Quilters, society members, and passersby discussed quilt design and makeup. After the period of airing out, the crew folded each of the quilts in a different way than they were originally folded to minimize the effect of creasing. They were then repacked in freshly washed sheets, and put back in storage, or on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.