LACONIA — Beginning Friday, July 1, the Belknap Mill will kick off its 4th year of "Kids in the Park," a family summer program series.
"Kids in the Park" offers fun learning opportunities in Rotary Riverside Park for children and families each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. throughout the month of July. All programs are free to attend. The full calendar of events and times can be found on the Mill’s website at: www.belknapmill.org/kidinthepark.
Kiwanis C.A.R.E.S will kick us off on Friday, July 1 for a rotating stories about summer.
On Mondays NCCA Jean's Playhouse's IMPACT Theatre group returns to the Mill for six Musical Fairy Tale shows. These will take place on the 3rd floor of the Mill and are proudly sponsored by the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. You can find us in Rotary Park on Wednesdays and Fridays participating in a little art, history, and education with local businesses and organizations: Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, Sachem Health, Downtown Gym, Petals in the Pines and more.
Bring your chair or blanket to the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.