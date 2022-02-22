LACONIA — When COVID struck, the sense of isolation was particularly difficult for school age children. But 16-year-old Derek Strand, a student at Merrimack Valley High School, said it was music that carried him through. During the pandemic, Derek recorded and released two albums of original music under his artist name, D James. And in 2022, he’s looking to play more live shows. In January, he performed to a supportive audience at the Open Mic for Young Performers at Belknap Mill. On Sunday, Feb. 27, he’ll be back with his band, "Run," as the featured performer.
“Open mics help young performers build their confidence and their skills,” said John McArthur, open mic host. “Since moving to the Lakes Region in 2018, I’ve been looking for a family-friendly place to host this open mic, and Belknap Mill was the perfect partner.”
“There are lots of great open mics in New Hampshire,” said Jill Desruisseaux, marketing and communications coordinator at Belknap Mill, “but this one is specifically for kids.”
Belknap Mill’s Open Mic for Young Performers, sponsored by Strings & Things in Concord and organized by NH Music Collective in Gilford, is open to all middle and high school age performers. The open mic runs through May from 2-4 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month.
