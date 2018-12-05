LACONIA — The 10th annual Belknap Mill Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic mill building is located at 25 Beacon St. E. downtown.
The event attracts crafters from around New Hampshire. Long-time bazaar participant Kathy DeNutte of DeNutte’s Delights, had this to say about the event, “The atmosphere of this craft fair is magical. It’s an honor to participate in such a wonderful event.”
Visitors will enjoy an assortment of unique products from more than 30 crafters on two floors of the Mill. Included in this year’s offerings will be dilly beans, quilled greeting cards, ornaments, aprons, picture frames, silverware and beaded jewelry, stuffed animals, paper crafts, painted bottles, wreaths, soy candles, fleece blankets, oil cloth totes, bird houses, plush moose, nature photography, stoneware, wooden pens, goat milk soap, candle holders, handmade hats, essential oils, table runners, wooden animal puzzles, crocheted character hats, draft dodgers, dog jackets, catnip mice, rustic raw wood home designs and Native American crafts.
Vendors include The Quilted Quiller, Penny’s Crafts, Cuddling So Softly, Sew There!, Creative Critters, BB Lynne Photography, Blasdell Studios, No Weare Else, Jim’s Woodturning, Sweet Bee Farm, En-Joy-Al Crafts, Winnipesaukee Quilt Co., New Hampshire Wood Creations, Jodi’s Build a Hat, Kathryn’s Way, and Warner Wood Designs.
Participating craftspeople will donate items to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
There will be fresh-baked goods and lunch options available for sale from the Laconia High School Interact Club. Visitors to the bazaar are invited to enter a raffle. Proceeds will support the Belknap Mill.
For more information, email Tara Shore at operations@belknapmill.org, visit belknapmill.org or on Facebook, or call 603-524-8813.
