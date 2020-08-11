LACONIA — Belknap House, in conjunction with Huckins Farm, announces its third annual "Cow Pie Bingo" fundraiser.
For those unfamiliar with this New England tradition, here's how it works. A series of 4-foot by 4-foot squares are marked on a fenced-in section of the Huckins Farm, 52 Magoon Road in New Hampton. Tickets that are mapped to one of the squares are offered for sale, with a maximum of 500 tickets sold. The number of tickets sold determines the size of the grid in the pasture and the maximum prize awarded. Two cows are released into the fenced-in pasture and the winner is determined by the square that receives the first cow pie or is closest to the first cow pie.
Tickets are available for purchase until 15 minutes prior to the event on Sept. 20. Tickets may be purchased online at www.Belknaphouse.org under events, or from a Belknap House board member. You don’t need to be present at the event to win. Winners receive up to 25% of the ticket sale revenue (up to $2,500).
The proceeds from ticket sales benefit Belknap House whose mission is to provide safe shelter for homeless families with children. The shelter serves the ten towns and one city in Belknap County.
If you are tired of virtual events, go out and visit the Huckins Farm store and thank them for sponsoring Belknap House and helping provide shelter for homeless families.
