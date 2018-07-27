GILFORD — Belknap House, a non-profit committed to providing emergency shelter during cold weather months to families of Belknap County, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of August.
The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program launched in October, 2015, and is designed to support local nonprofits through the sale of the reusable Community Bags. Belknap House was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the August beneficiary of the program at the Gilford store. For every reusable Community Bag purchased at the Gilford Hannaford during August, Belknap House will receive a $1 donation.
“We are delighted to have been selected by Hannaford to be the recipient for the month of August for this program," said Belknap House Executive Director Kathryn Holt. "We appreciate the continued support of the community to help us in providing temporary housing to homeless families. This donation will help us provide the necessary supports to families while they stay at Belknap House before successfully transitioning to more permanent housing.”
Belknap House has a goal of raising $250 during August, which is equivalent to 250 bags bought in support of Belknap House. Belknap House has provided housing to 23 homeless families since February, 2017. Families are supported in obtaining their goals, including securing employment and housing. Learn more about Belknap House by calling 603-527-8097 or visiting www.belknaphouse.org.
For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
