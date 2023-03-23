CONCORD — The NH Center for Nonprofits will be presenting the recipients of its 2023 Nonprofit Impact Awards at a celebration on Tuesday, April 11. NFI North and Belknap House will receive Nonprofit Impact Awards. Kerry Norton, executive eirector of Hope on Haven Hill, will receive the New Hampshire Impact Award. Douglas Hall and Kate Griffiths Harrison will receive Board Impact Awards.

 “We are pleased to present these awards to celebrate the vision and dedication that we see throughout the nonprofit sector,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits. “Each of the honorees has made a remarkable impact on our state.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.