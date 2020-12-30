LACONIA — Belknap House has received two grants. The Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund supports the work of organizations serving our communities. Belknap House is grateful to the MVSB Fund Committee for supporting their work, empowering homeless families to become independent. This grant supports 24/7 staffing and training, which is critical to meet the needs of our families. The pandemic has placed new demands on staff along with impacting the use of dedicated volunteers that we have relied on for some time.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation recently selected Belknap House for a multi-year unrestricted grant, funded through their Community Grants program. Executive Director, Paula Ferenc shares, “Receiving this award is significant, it helps to elevate us during times that continue to ask more of us. Homelessness is a high-risk time for children. Our shelter and program first stabilizes families that are in crisis — helping them feel safe and secure enough to take next steps, changes in their lives in order to be successful. Individualized parent programs and resources are then provided, coupled with a strong support system that empowers families, giving them the tools and confidence to become self-sufficient to secure housing of their own. We are grateful to the NHCF, and their many generous partners, for supporting Belknap House.”
For more information about Belknap House or volunteer opportunities, contact Tom, House Manager, at 603-527-8097 or housemgr@belknaphouse.org.
