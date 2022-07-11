LACONIA— The Belknap House Board of Directors and staff will be hosting an open house on Sunday, July 17, 1-4 p.m. The event celebrates the fifth anniversary of Belknap House serving homeless families. The open house will be held at Belknap House, 200 Court St.
Attendees may arrive anytime during the hours posted. Former family residents will be present to share their stories of success. Tours of Belknap House, information on programs provided to families and opportunities to volunteer will be shared at stations. Board members, staff, program facilitators and volunteers will all be present to answer questions. Refreshments will be provided by Annie’s Cafe & Catering, and Ooo La La Creative Cakes.
“The event is meant for anyone and everyone,” said Paula Ferenc, executive director. “We are halfway through our third year operating as a year round shelter serving homeless families. The previous two years, Belknap House operated as a cold weather shelter. Many people are not aware of the depth of services and programs provided to families at Belknap House. We want them to stop by and see for themselves. Our beautiful wrap around porch will offer outside space to visit and learn about us, for those who may not wish to enter the House. Over the past three months five families have acquired apartments of their own. We are thrilled for them and for the homeless families that can enter Belknap House for the same helping hand-up.”
For more information about Belknap House, call 603-527-8097 or visit belknaphouse.org.
