LACONIA — Belknap House will host its first 2023 fundraiser event. Belknap House Online Auction begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, and closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. This is a perfect time to shop for gifts, or to bid on selected items such as: a silver membership to The Ridge, a week’s stay in Chatham, a Prescott Farm membership, golf foursomes at the Laconia Country Club, Canterbury Woods, and Westhampton Country Clubs. In addition, there are beautiful handmade quilts, original paintings by Cam Sinclair, gift certificates and many more items. With every purchase, you have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to provide safe shelter to homeless children and a helping hand up to their parents.
The goals at Belknap House are to keep families together, provide safe shelter to children, and empower parents to become independent through a helping hand-up. These goals are critically important for homeless families in Belknap County. During 2022, Belknap House provided more bed nights than ever; 3,248 for children and 5,686 in total. Over the past five years, 12,478 bed nights have been provided to children, and a total of 23,046 bed nights for families. Eight resident families successfully secured housing of their own. This was possible through their hard work, and creative collaborations with community service agencies and area landlords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.