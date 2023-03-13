LACONIA — Belknap House will host its first 2023 fundraiser event. Belknap House Online Auction begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, and closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. This is a perfect time to shop for gifts, or to bid on selected items such as: a silver membership to The Ridge, a week’s stay in Chatham, a Prescott Farm membership, golf foursomes at the Laconia Country Club, Canterbury Woods, and Westhampton Country Clubs. In addition, there are beautiful handmade quilts, original paintings by Cam Sinclair, gift certificates and many more items. With every purchase, you have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to provide safe shelter to homeless children and a helping hand up to their parents.

Visit the auction website often at 32auctions.com/BelknapHouse2023 or visit belknaphouse.org to access the auction.

