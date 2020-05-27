LACONIA — Belknap House, instead of the Pizza-Brew Fest they've held for the past two years, will have the first Family Fun Virtual Race fundraiser. Registration is open through Friday, June 12, and races need to be completed by Monday, June 15.
Participants can run, walk, or bike in the race. They also choose the distance, and can enter as a family or individually. Entry fees are $25 for individuals or $40 for families.
The virtual race can be run, walked or biked at any location, including the road, a trail, treadmill, at the gym, on a track, or even at another race. Participants can go at their own pace, any time of day, and time themselves. One tee-shirt per registration will be provided after participants complete the race, and additional shirts are for sale to benefit Belknap House.
To register, visit Belknaphouse.org. Call 603-527-8097 with questions.
