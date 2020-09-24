CONCORD — The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation has shared its 2020 slate of grant award recipients. The foundation’s grantmaking program supports the women and girls of the Granite State by funding organizations making a difference in their daily lives. This year’s grantmaking awarded $125,000 to organizations across the state.
In April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation made rapid-response grants to organizations directly serving women and girls to support operations. Organizations were Arts in Reach, Circle Program, Girls at Work, Girls Incorporated, Girls on the Run, Hospice Help Foundation and the four New Hampshire United Way agencies.
Additionally, the foundation recently awarded 15 Community Grants of $55,000 to organizations from each county. Grants went to help end homelessness, support programming for incarcerated women, provide support for victims of domestic abuse, fund STEM programs to empower girls, offer financial training to low-income women, and support training more advocates for abused children.
“We support New Hampshire women, girls and families in a variety of ways through the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation” said Chief Executive Officer Tanna Clews. “Our grantmaking allows us to directly support the important work that so many of our partner organizations are doing to build economic power, social justice and a strong voice for women, girls and families in the Granite State.”
Belknap House of Laconia was funded to support their transition to a year-round shelter for homeless families.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, based in Bedford, was funded to support the Outreach Troop Program, serving at-risk and marginalized girls in after school programming in their local communities.
New Hampshire Humanities, was funded to support Connections Adult Literacy Program at the New Hampshire Women’s Prison, forging stronger bonds between incarcerated women and their children.
Prison Yoga Project supports incarcerated people with trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness practices was funded to support their yoga teacher training program for New Hampshire incarcerated women.
For more information about grantmaking and the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, visit nhwomensfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.