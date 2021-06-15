LACONIA — Belknap House will hold its fourth annual Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser at Huckins Farm. In this New England tradition, four-by-four-foot squares are marked on a fenced-in section of land at the farm. Tickets are mapped to one of each of the unique squares and offered for sale. A maximum of 500 tickets are sold. The number of tickets sold determines the size of the grid in the pasture and the maximum prize awarded. Two cows are released into the fenced in pasture. The winning square is the one that receives the first cow pie or is closest.
Tickets are available for purchase until 15 minutes prior to the event on July 18 by visiting Belknaphouse.org, or from a Belknap House board Member. Ticket holders don’t need to be present to win. Winners receive up to 25 percent of the ticket sale revenue, up to $2,500. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Belknap House.
Spend a fun Sunday afternoon at Huckins Farm, 52 Magoon Road in New Hampton, at 1:30 p.m. for the event on July 18, and cheer for a favorite cow.
