CONCORD — The NH Center for Nonprofits names the recipients of its 2023 Nonprofit Impact Awards to be presented at a celebration on Tuesday, April 11. NFI North and Belknap House will receive Nonprofit Impact Awards. Kerry Norton, executive director of Hope on Haven Hill, will receive the New Hampshire Impact Award. Douglas Hall and Kate Griffiths Harrison will receive Board Impact Awards.
“We are pleased to present these awards to celebrate the vision and dedication that we see throughout the nonprofit sector,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits. “Each of the honorees has made a remarkable impact on our state.” NFI North and Belknap House will receive Nonprofit Impact Awards, recognizing exceptional service to the community.
NFI North will be honored for its 30-year history of helping individuals and families with behavioral and mental health, while maintaining an organizational culture built around agility and learning. Belknap House will be celebrated for its inclusive and collaborative approach to helping families move through the angst of homelessness and into the possibilities of empowerment and independence.
The New Hampshire Impact Award honors nonprofit employees for significant contributions to their organizations, the nonprofit sector and the state. Kerry Norton, executive director of Hope on Haven Hill, will be honored for her leadership and strong voice in the recovery community, advocating for the health needs of individuals suffering from substance use disorder, especially pregnant and post-partum women. Her call to action has inspired both a local and national response to the varied and unique needs of pregnant, post-partum, and parenting women seeking substance use disorder services.
The Board Impact Awards honor individuals who have served New Hampshire through exemplary nonprofit board service and overall leadership. Douglas Hall will be recognized for his steadfast service to the Bhutanese Community of New Hampshire, now known as Building Community in New Hampshire. His leadership helped save the organization from near collapse and led it to new levels of service to refugees from Bhutan, Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Kate Griffiths Harrison will be celebrated for her substantial contributions to WISE and commitment to supporting survivors of gender-based violence through both creative leadership on the board and direct service as an after-hours volunteer advocate.
The April 11 event at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord will celebrate the Center’s nonprofit members and its many partners who are committed to the common good of New Hampshire communities. Reserve your spot at the event by visiting nhnonprofits.org/impact.
The evening is made possible through the generous support of Eastern Bank, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Chase for Business, E&S Insurance Services, and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.