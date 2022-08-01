LACONIA — Belknap EDC proudly hosted its annual meeting last month at Hermit Woods Winery in Meredith where attendees gathered in the winery’s new space upstairs, The Loft.
The casual event welcomed attendees who enjoyed cocktails, appetizers and catching up with fellow community leaders. Following the social hour, was a brief annual meeting program led by outgoing Chairman of the Belknap EDC Board, Chris Walkley of Bank of New Hampshire and Belknap EDC Executive Director, Justin Slattery.
“We were happy to host the event in Hermit Woods’ new Loft,” shared Slattery. “Belknap EDC assisted with financial support of that project, and just like all projects we support, it’s so exciting when we get to see it come to life.”
The atmosphere was light and celebratory as Walkley and Slattery walked guests through some of Belknap EDC’s biggest accomplishments of 2021 including the implementation of the SBA Community Navigator Program, working one on one with over 250 small businesses through financial and business counseling support, and the completion of the Colonial Theatre Block project.
In his final order of business as Chairman, Walkley then introduced the new incoming Chairman, Andrew Pike of Opechee Construction.
Pike thanked Walkley and presented him with a gift on behalf of the Belknap EDC Board in recognition for his outstanding work in leading the board of directors over the last two years.
Pike stated, “Chris stepped in as Chair as a global pandemic ramped up and a dark cloud of uncertainty swept in. Chris didn’t flinch and directed board meetings with a focus and energy that was both reassuring and confident. His positive attitude was contagious.”
For details on Belknap EDC’s accomplishments over the last year, visit belknapedc.org to view the 2021 annual report.
