LACONIA — The Lakes Region is invited to the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association's second annual open house and pig roast on Saturday, July 20. Members and the community are invited to the celebration. Information tables will be set up from noon-1 p.m.
Become a range member by joining the club, complete the required range orientation, and receive a range card that day. Those interested in trapping can see a variety of pelts and learn about trapping. Learn about the hiking program and how to get a patch by climbing all 12 mountains in the Belknap Range. The Belknap County Conservation District will offer information about how they improve fish habitat by restoring brooks and streams. Learn about the program offered at Barry Camp in Milan, run by University of New Hampshire and 4H. Walk the three-dimensional archery range trail, and visit the rifle and pistol range. Tour the clubhouse, which is available for rent, and seats over 120 for weddings, reunions and family gatherings, equipped with a full kitchen.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m., and will include roast pig, corn on the cob, potato salad, baked beans, corn bread, dessert, water and soda.
Barring any emergencies, Gilford Police and Fire Department will be there, as well as New Hampshire Fish & Game, the Marine Patrol and Belknap County's SWAT Team Bearcat Armored Vehicle.
Tickets will be available for a meat raffle worth $600. Tickets cost $20, and the drawing will be at 2 p.m. at the pig roast. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and apparel for sale.
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended. Tickets are $10, available by calling Kathy at 603-267-6947.
