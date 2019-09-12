GILFORD — The Belknap County Sportmen's Association will holding its annual Barbecue Chicken Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the clubhouse on Lily Pond Road. The menu will consist of barbecued chicken, corn on the cob, homemade potato salad, and dessert. BCSA is selling advance tickets for the event. Tickets are $15, and a maximum of 110 tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are available by contacting Kathy Denutte at 603-581-5062. Tickets may be sold at the door based on availability.
The speaker for the evening will be Jeremy D’Entremont, current president and historian of the American Lighthouse Foundation. His presentation will be on “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them.” He will tell the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses, primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families.
This event is open to the community. The proceeds from the dinner will go to the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Charitable Fund to help with the clubhouse mortgage.
