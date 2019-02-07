LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St, Laconia, with Greg Moore, New Hampshire Director of Americans for Prosperity, as guest speaker.
Moore will provide a brief history of Americans for Prosperity, a 501(c)(4) organization, and its advocacy for low taxes and limited government growth.
The committee also will discuss plans and subcommittees to focus attention on winning the elections in 2020 to gain back a Republican majority in the New Hampshire House, Senate, and Executive Council, and to re-elect Governor Chris Sununu.
Members are asked to bring a friend (or two) to this month’s meeting as part of the effort to increase membership with people from all age groups but, in particular, young Republicans between the ages of 18 and 40.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents. The committee suggests arriving as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize with other members. It also has become a tradition to bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, visit www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.