LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee will hold their next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St.
This month, the meeting will be focused on the nominations and elections of the Belknap County Republican Committee Officers.
Belknap County Republicans meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents. The committee recommends arriving as early as 6 p.m. to socialize prior to the start of the meeting at 7 p.m. No food will be served.
The committee encourages members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, visit www.BelknapCountyGOP.org, email Vice Chair Bill Wright at william.h.wright1@gmail.com.
