WEIRS BEACH — The Belknap County Republican Committee has announced that their 2018 Lincoln Day Sunset Dinner cruise aboard the M/S Mount Washington will be held Friday, June 1. This year’s annual fundraiser to support Republican candidates will feature all the Republican candidates for Congress in District 1 and District 2.
Tickets are for $55 per person, plus a $3 processing fee, which will include the cruise and a buffet dinner featuring chef-carved roast prime rib of beef and baked haddock. Boarding will begin at 5 p.m. at the Weirs Beach Pier. The three-hour cruise will depart at 6 p.m. sharp.
The cruise, which kicks off the summer political season by drawing people from every part of New Hampshire, as well as all the New England states, includes not only a great dinner, but also interesting speakers, live entertainment, silent auctions, raffles, and a magnificent sunset! Once again, Fox News Contributor and SiriusXM Radio host David Webb will emcee the evening. Sponsorships, which include tickets, are also available.
Tickets have sold out in the past, and are going fast again this year. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. Tickets may be purchased online for $58 at BelknapCountyGOP.org or from members of the Belknap County Republican Committee for $55.
