LACONIA — The 2020 Tree, Shrub, Flower and Trout Sale is a fundraiser for the Belknap County Conservation District. This year the group is offering strawberry plants, blueberry bushes, raspberry canes, nut tree seedlings, fruit trees, fruit-bearing ground cover plants, evergreens, flower bulbs and potted plants, asparagus, onion, shallots, leaks, and plants for wildlife food and shelter. Most plants are sold bare-root in a dormant state, and require immediate planting.
Also for sale are rainbow and brook trout at 6-8 inches or 10-12 inches. These disease-free fish are hatchery-grown and cannot be released into free-flowing streams or public waterways.
Orders should be placed by Friday, Feb. 28, but orders will be accepted after the deadline while supplies last. Plants and live trout will be ready for pick-up the first weekend in May.
Visit www.belknapccd.org for plant descriptions and order forms. For more information contact Lisa Morin, program coordinator, at 603-527-5880 or lisa.morin@nh.nacdnet.net.
