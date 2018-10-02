GILFORD — The Belknap County Farm Bureau invites the public to their Annual Meeting on Friday, Oct. 12, at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way.
A social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a traditional turkey dinner at 6:15 p.m., catered by Hart's Turkey Farm. Following the meal, Patrick Tate, wildlife biologist from New Hampshire Fish & Game, will speak on wild cats and hybrid coyotes, followed by an interactive discussion.
The cost of the meal is $18. Reservations can made by contacting Call Cheryl Ellis for reservations, 603-524-1422, or mail to 9 Weston Road, Belmont NH 03220.
