CONCORD — In Belknap County, the percentage of children in poverty is higher than the New Hampshire statewide average, according to county-level data released in October by New Futures.
In addition to the national Kids Count Data Book, New Futures released supplemental county-level data briefs to illustrate a fuller picture of health and well-being of Granite State families. The reports explore how New Hampshire counties perform on key data indicators, including income by family types, youth substance use, and number of families accessing in-home support services. In Belknap County, more families with children receive nutrition assistance than the statewide average, and more families receive the Earned Income Tax Credit.
“All Granite State children deserve to live in strong communities where they have ample opportunity to learn, play and grow,” said Rebecca Woitkowski, Kids Count policy coordinator at New Futures. “Growing up in high-poverty neighborhood puts young people at risk. However, strong neighborhoods foster stable, healthy families that strengthen the nation as a whole.”
To see the 2019 Kids Count data by county, visit new-futures.org/resources/kids-count-data-2019-county.
To see the 2019 New Hampshire Kids Count Data Book, visit www.aecf.org/m/resourcedoc/aecf-2019kidscountdatabook-2019.pdf.
For more information about the Annie E. Casey Foundation, visit www.aecf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.