WEIRS BEACH — The Bel Airs will perform a free concert at the Weirs Community Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
The acclaimed Doo Wop group specializes in 50's-60's Vintage Rock "N' Roll, with elegant five-part harmonies and stereophonic instrumental arrangements. Their music takes listeners on a romantic journey back in time to classic cars and sweet sixteen girls wearing saddle shoes, bobby socks and poodle skirts.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to place on the grassy tiered seating area.
For more information, call 603-524-5046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.