LACONIA — The British/American band Bees Deluxe brings their distinctive brand of the blues to Laconia on Friday, May 27, 8 p.m.-midnight at Tower Hill Tavern.
The band has played with Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Matt Schofield, Roomful of Blues, Walter Trout and David Maxwell and other national acts. Their music celebrates Jimi Hendrix, Billie Holiday, Etta James, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Tinsley Ellis, Freddie King and other blues, jazz, rock and funk greats with respect and a twist. With fans from Maine to Florida, Bees Deluxe performs a catalog of addictive originals and fresh takes on classic tunes that have gotten airplay on radio stations across the country as well as Australia, Brazil and Japan. Bees Deluxe delivers the musical goods in concert halls, theaters and festivals, as well as at intimate venues.
To learn more, visit beesdeluxe.com. Tower Hill Tavern is at 264 Lakeside Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.