ASHLAND — The Pemi-Baker Beginner Bee School will be held at the American Legion Post 15, at 39 Main St., on Saturdays from Jan. 26 through Feb. 16, 2019, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants in the class will learn about the honeybee and the art of beekeeping.
The registration deadline is Jan. 21, and the cost of the class is $60. This price includes a study guide, 'Beekeeping for Dummies,' and one year membership to the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers' Association. There will be a $15 fee for an additional family member who wishes to take the class. Children under 16 years of age are free, space permitting.
The registration form is available by visiting www.pemibakerba.org. Checks should be made payable to the Pemi-Baker Beekeepers' Association. Send completed form and payment to Mary-Ellen Godville, 1090 River Road, Plymouth, NH 03264.
