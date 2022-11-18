LACONIA — Supporting local children in need doesn’t take superheroes — it takes super bidders. The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has a wonderful benefit for bidders at this year’s auction, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Belknap Marketplace. Anyone looking to increase their chances of being a winning bidder — while increasing their support of the auction — can become a super bidder. This year’s super bidder promotion is generously sponsored by Bonnette, Page and Stone.
For a donation of $100, super bidders will be able to look at the items on auction boards as soon as they are available. Super bidders can also:
• Bid on items before they are open to the public
• Submit bids with incremental increases up to the bidders’ pre-chosen maximum
• See how many bidders are also bidding on the item that they are interested in
• Enjoy VIP check-out and pick-up service
• Provide support to community nonprofits that serve local children and families in need
Don’t miss out on your chance to become a Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction super bidder. Interested community members can find more information at ChildrensAuction.org.
“Community members told us that they would love to spend less time monitoring the suction for the items that they most want to bid on,” said Executive Director, Jennifer Kelley. “Becoming a super bidder gives people an opportunity to donate directly to the suction to assist children in need while getting some great benefits.”
The GLRCA is looking for items for this year’s event. While many items have been received at this time, there is a need for thousands of items to raise enough money to meet the needs of the community.
Auction leaders will collect new, unused, unwrapped items right up to the week of the auction. Gift cards, electronics, tools, toys, sporting goods and household items all bring the highest bids. Go to ChildrensAuction.org for a list of convenient donation drop-off sites throughout the Lakes Region. On Black Friday weekend, Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the collection site at Belknap Marketplace.
New this year — pre-bidding
You asked and the auction listened. Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25, all online auction bidders can bid early on items with a retail value of $300 and more. Anyone can bid on these featured items and the items will close during the auction, Dec. 6-9.
For more information about the Auction, the nonprofits it supports and how you can help, visit ChildrensAuction.org.
