PLYMOUTH — The movie 'Beautiful Boy' starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet is showing this week and next at the Common Man’s Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center.
'Beautiful Boy, set in northern California, depicts the true story of a son’s addiction and a father’s desperation. The movie is based on the journeys chronicled by both father and son in their respective memoirs, and is directed by Belgian Felix Van Groeningen. Source material for the film includes 'Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction,' by father and journalist David Sheff, along with son Nic Sheff’s memoir 'Tweak.'
'Beautiful Boy' will play at the Flying Monkey Sunday through Wednesday, Nov. 18–21, and Nov. 25-28, at 6:30 p.m. The Common Man is donating proceeds from ticket sales to its local recovery house, and encourages audiences to get connected to community organizations and support groups in the area who work to raise awareness of the challenge of addiction and its impact on individuals and their families.
For more information, visit www.flyingmonkeynh.com, or call 603-536-2551. The Flying Monkey, a member of the Common Man Family, is located at 39 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.