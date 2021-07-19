LACONIA — At St. John’s-on-the-Lake this week we will hold a Lessons and Carols service: a retelling of the Biblical story of Christmas accompanied by the singing of many carols.
The inspiration for this service was a gathering of board members who sang and recorded carols for sharing on our sites in December. What joy to sing these with our summer friends. The carols were both familiar and, in an unusual time and place, also fresh and new.
A further inspiration is the Lessons and Carols tradition of Truro, England, from the late 19th century. Usually held Christmas Eve, it was also held at the close of World War I as an acknowledgement of the losses from the war.
The Christmas story is one of hope, promise, and possibility, one that reaffirms God’s appearing on Earth. This message is most welcome now, after the experiences of the past 16 months.
St. John’s is a summer chapel located on Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. It can be reached from the docks in Deep Cove; there is also a boat taxi service from Cattle Landing. Contact bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com. All are welcome, as are well-behaved dogs. For more information, visit: website www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
