CENTER HARBOR — Ellacoya Chapter #43, Order of the Eastern Star, will host a bean supper on July 6. Open to the public, the dinner will benefit Interlakes Community Caregivers, and will be held at the Squam Valley Masonic Building dining room on Route 3 at the Holderness and Center Harbor town line. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children under 12, and are available at 4:15 p.m. Food service will begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.