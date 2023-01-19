TILTON — The Lakes Region Art Association wants to get to know you and your art. By bringing artists together, we learn about each other, form friendships, and work toward a common goal of success.
The gallery will showcase all the artwork from the best artists in New Hampshire by inviting you to join the exhibit.
The “Love, Passion & Chocolate” exhibit will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
A meet and greet artists reception will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Chocolate confections will be provided by Rocky Mountain Chocolate.
The requirements to participate are simple.
• The artwork is small, but the rewards are huge.
• No worries about matting, framing or glass.
• Each artist can submit up to 5 pieces of unframed original artwork.
• No piece larger than 8-by-8” (outside dimensions).
• All Artwork must be dry and ready to be bagged.
• All artwork exhibited must be for sale.
Mailed artwork must be received by the Gallery on or before Saturday, Jan. 28.
Drop off artwork at the gallery Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 6 p.m.
Mailing address is Lakes Region Art Gallery, 120 Laconia Road, Suite #300, Tanger Outlet, Tilton, NH 03276
Sales of artwork: non-members sales — 70% to artist — 30% commission to LRAA. Payment will be mailed to the artist’s address on application 45 days after the close of exhibit.
To apply, email request for application to info@lraanh.org to receive the link to the form. Be sure to secure your place in the exhibit today.
For more information and details contact Pat Edsall by email at patedsalldesigns@gmail.com.
The exhibit final sales day is Saturday, Feb. 25.
For more information about the gallery visit LRAANH.org.
Hours: Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
