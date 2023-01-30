Once again, the Belknap County Conservation District is offering its annual Tree, Shrub, Flower and Trout Sale fundraiser both online and by mail. Visit the BCCD website at belknapccd.org to see the 2023 selection and purchase online. This fundraiser helps BCCD with Belknap based conservation projects such as stream restorations, culvert assessments and replacements, and fresh produce supplied by local farmers for donation to food pantries, seniors, and others.
On offer this year are plants to grow your own fresh fruits and vegetables such as blueberry bushes, fruit trees, strawberry plants, raspberry canes, asparagus, onions, and others that bear fruit enjoyed by wildlife and people alike such as mulberry and elderberry. We didn’t leave out those that prefer shade trees, Christmas evergreens, flowers, or plants that provide interesting landscaping. Most of the plants are sold "bareroot" (no soil) and in a dormant state, and others will be in pots.
BCCD recommends customers place their orders by Monday, Feb. 27; however, orders will be accepted after the deadline while supplies last. Should you have questions or prefer a hardcopy of the sale-fundraiser information be mailed to you, contact Lisa Morin, BCCD program coordinator at telephone 603-527-5880 or email belknapconservation@gmail.com. The plants and trout will be ready for pick-up the last weekend in April.
All BCCD programs and services are offered without discrimination.
