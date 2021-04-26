The Belknap County Conservation District Tree Sale is on. There will be a Plant Sale on April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works and on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Picnic Rock Farm on Route 3 in Meredith.
Plants are sold on a first come, first serve basis and include blueberry plants, fruit trees, mulberry trees and shrubs, strawberry plants, sugar maple, several types of ground cover plants, and a variety of plants used in landscaping that also provide food and shelter for wildlife. Most plants are sold bare root and some will come in small pots.
Your purchases will help support on-the-ground conservation efforts in Belknap County. BCCD will also be giving away a small packet of Common Milkweed seeds to those that want to grow milkweed to help support Monarch Butterflies. We encourage people to practice social distancing when they visit the farm, Conservation District staff and volunteers are available to assist you with your purchases.
For those customers that have pre-ordered your purchases you may pick up your plants at the location you indicated on your order form during the same hours as the Plant Sale. Don’t hesitate to contact BCCD via cell phone at 603-527-5880 for further information. All BCCD programs are offered without discrimination.
