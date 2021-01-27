Now celebrating its 75th anniversary, Belknap County Conservation District continues to serve County residents, farm and forest landowners, towns and community organizations. Today, locally-led conservation focused on retaining soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and preventing flood damage is still important for Belknap County's environment and economy. This year BCCD is
− Expanding food assistance programs working with local farmers to provide surplus produce free to combat hunger. This includes work with food pantries and free distribution locations with community partners.
− Restoring 2.6 miles of stream habitat in Alton and Sanbornton and assessing stream habitat in Meredith.
− Piloting a community-based volunteer coordination for Belknap County environmental stewardship and food assistance programs, Volunteers are key to important programs across the County. Collaboration of these efforts will make it easier to share the full range of volunteer needs and opportunities available and how to get involved.
− All these projects are funded through grants and fund-raising. Over the last five years, the Conservation District has raised over $504,000 in grants from private, non-profit, state and federal sources. “Annual County funding to the District is essential to help cover administrative costs and leverage our ability to do great projects and provide conservation advice and assistance,” said Lisa Morin, BCCD Program Coordinator. For more information on Belknap County Conservation District Programs check: .belknapccd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.