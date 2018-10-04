HOLDERNESS — The BBC and PBS have announced they are bringing the popular annual BBC series "Autumwatch" to New Hampshire, specifically the Squam Lakes region, to celebrate autumn in New England.
This live televised event will focus on the wildlife, history, culture, food, and arts of our region. It will be hosted by travel journalist Samantha Brown, BBC presenter Chris Packham, and wildlife cinematographer Bob Poole.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will play an integral role in the event. Producers first contacted the Science Center in 2017 to talk about it being a possible location. After many conversations and site visits, it was confirmed that "Autumnwatch" would come to Squam Lake. Production team members and drone camera operators have been visiting the site regularly and capturing footage of the changing landscape throughout the seasons.
The Science Center will provide expert naturalists to speak about and show wildlife native to New Hampshire. In addition, live cameras will be set up around the Science Center’s over 200 acres to photograph the wildlife in the area at all times of day and night. The Science Center will also provide the crew with pontoon boats to film footage on Squam Lake. The live studio and production crew will be based at Camp Deerwood in Holderness.
This live televised event will air on PBS stations Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 8 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18 from 8 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 19 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additionally, four live shows will be broadcast throughout the United Kingdom on BBC2 at 8 p.m. (British time). Regular UK hosts Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke will join Chris Packham for the BBC shows.
