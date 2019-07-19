Our “Find of the Week on the Used Book Floor” seemed like a simple find at first, but then we took a closer look and wondered just who, exactly, left this discovery in the pages of a used book? Could we have a celebrity connection, here?
In our book, a non-descript paperback copy of novelist Sandra Brown’s “The Crush” published in 2002, we found an airline ticket stub. While at first that may not seem very exciting, when we read the name of the ticket owner, we started to change our minds. The ticket holder was named Cheryl Burke. Sound familiar to you? Probably because, for the past 21 years, Burke has made a name for herself as a professional ballroom and Latin dancer on the hit show, “Dancing with the Stars”. A multiple season winner and touring dancer since she was 13, Burke is now 35 year-old national celebrity with her own line of clothing.
So, what makes us think that this ticket belonged to THE Cheryl Burke? Well, to be truthful, we cannot be certain, as we are not privy to Burke’s every movements (much to her relief, we are sure). Here is what we know: the Cheryl Burke who used this ticket (we prefer to think of her as THE Cheryl Burke, but we will stick with just Cheryl Burke for a moment) traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina on her way to Phoenix, Arizona, on January 8 via American Airlines. We know, we know - you are wondering the year and we are, too! Unfortunately, airline tickets rarely state the year on them (don’t the airlines know that they are impeding our investigative progress?) and so we are left without an answer, there, too.
If our past blogs/columns have given you any indication, you probably know that we love a good story and little speculation regarding our finds, so for our fun-filled purposes, we are going to assume that this ticket belonged to THE Cheryl Burke. Why not, right? Maybe she was traveling to a dance touring stop, an event for Dancing with the Stars, or perhaps even a QVC filming engagement for her new line of clothing. It could be true. Can any of us prove otherwise? We think not. Now, if for some reason, THE Cheryl Burke is reading this right now, (and why wouldn’t she be?) Cheryl, we are talking to you: give us a shout out at bayswaternh@gmail.com and let us know if this ticket is yours! Too many mysteries (too much fun) and not enough time, we say!
The Sandra Brown book and ticket find can both be yours for a grand total of $2.99. You can catch up with our previous finds of the week from the used book floor at bayswaterbooks.com and on facebook. Better yet, stop by the store in Center Harbor and check out the used book floor for yourself!
