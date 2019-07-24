CENTER HARBOR — Book lovers should mark their calendars for the Sixth Annual Used Book Sale at Bayswater Books on Friday, July 26 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The sale will will take place on the second floor of the store and feature thousands of books. Paperbacks will be priced at $1, and hardcovers at $2. Previously priced used books will be 20% off.
“This should be Bayswater's most diverse and expansive used book sale yet,” said Michelle Taft, store owner. “If you are looking for a chance to find your next great read at a reduced cost, this is it.”
For more information, call 603-253-8858.
