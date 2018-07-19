CENTER HARBOR — Bayswater Books in Center Harbor will host their fifth annual Used Book Sale on Friday and Saturday, July 20-21, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30pm. The sale will feature thousands of books, more than ever before, and will take place on the entire second floor of the store. Paperbacks will be priced at $1, while hardcovers will be $2 each, though some restrictions apply. Previously priced used books worth more than the typical paperback and hardcover will also be 20% off.
“This should be Bayswater's most diverse and expansive used book sale yet,” store owner Michelle Taft said. “If you are looking for a chance to find your next great read at a reduced cost, this is it.”
For more information, call 603-253-8858 or visit www.bayswaterbooks.com.
